Our Staff Reporter

KP govt to include LBs reps in anti-dengue drive

Peshawar – Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud on Saturday directed inclusion of elected representatives of the local bodies in the dengue preventive and awareness campaigns.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding eradication of dengue here in his office. Besides, the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all five districts of the division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, tribal districts Mohmand and Khyber, the district health officers (DHOs), TMOs and administrative officers of other concerned organisations also attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that participation of the elected local government (LG) representatives will not only help in the success of awareness campaign rather will also help in fumigation, cleanliness and other steps in affected localities would be taken on their recommendation.

The participants of the meeting were given detailed separate briefing on the heat-wave, recent rains and production of mosquitoes due to it. Besides, accelerated steps for the success of anti-dengue campaign, the meeting also evolved formal strategy for accelerating the pace of mass awareness campaign too.

The participants of the meeting decided that public representatives, who have close contact with the general public and can play a vital role in making the campaign a success would be included in it.

Commissioner directed all DCs to include elected public representatives of the local bodies for the success of the awareness campaign and give invitation to all tehsil chairmen to the meeting.

