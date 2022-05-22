Labor wins Australia election, Anthony Albanese to be next prime minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in Saturday’s elections as the opposition Labor Party stormed to power in Australia after almost a decade.

With 90% of votes counted, Labor has secured 73 of the 151 seats up for grabs, while Morrison’s Liberal/National Coalition won 51, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, one of Australia’s longest-serving politicians, will be the country’s next prime minister.

In his concession speech, Morrison said “it is proper to acknowledge the functioning of our democracy,” Sky News Australia reported.

“I have always believed in Australians and their judgement and I’ve always been prepared to accept their verdicts and tonight they have delivered their verdict,” he said.

“And I congratulate Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party and I wish him and his government all the very best.”

Albanese thanked the country “for this extraordinary honor.”

“I am humbled by this victory and I’m honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31st prime minister of Australia,” he said.

“My Labor team will work every day to bring Australians together. And I will lead a government worthy of the people of Australia.”