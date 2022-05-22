Lahore Special Court extends PM, Punjab CM’s interim bail till May 28

LAHORE – A Special Court in Lahore Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz until May 28 in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

Judge of the Special Court (Central-I) Ijaz Hassan Awan also issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz, Tahir Naqvi and Malik Maqsood in the case, stating that the three were already declared absconders by the magistrate’s court. Judge Awan adjourned the hearing till May 28. During the hearing, Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan complained that due to the security of the prime minister others coming to the court had to suffer. Replying to his complaint, PM Shehbaz mentioned that he has asked his security not to stop anybody. “I am appearing before the court in order to maintain its dignity and follow the laws of the country,” the premier added. As the court asked PM Shehbaz to take the rostrum, the premier said he would have committed a crime if hadn’t appeared in the court.

“On the orders of former prime minister Imran Khan, an investigation was conducted in Britain and I was proved innocent,” PM Shehbaz recalled, adding that he returned to Pakistan back in 2004 and wouldn’t have come back if he had black money.