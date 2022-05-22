Maulana Fazl says Imran Khan’s long march worthless

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s long march is worthless against the sitting coalition government.

According to sources, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl group (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a tribal Jirga and traders in Peshawar on Sunday afternoon.

He urged to inform the people about the usage of funds allocated for the tribes. He said the decisions should be taken as per the wishes of the people.

The JUI-F chief said there is no democratic government in Balochistan. International powers wanted to divide us, he added.

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is working on an agenda of dividing Pakistan. He said his party will throw out the Jews’ agents from the country.