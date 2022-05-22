Agencies

Millions stranded, dozens dead as flooding hits BD, India

SYLHET – Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in parts of Bangladesh and India, leaving millions stranded and at least 57 dead, officials said Saturday. In Bangladesh, about two million people have been marooned by the worst floods in the country’s northeast for nearly two decades. At least 100 villages at Zakiganj were inundated after floodwater rushing from India’s northeast breached a major embankment on the Barak River, said Mosharraf Hossain, the chief govt administrator of the Sylhet region. “Some two million people have been stranded by floods so far,” he told AFP, adding that at least 10 people have been killed this week.

 

Many parts of Bangladesh and neighbouring regions in India are prone to flooding, and experts say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events around the world.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

Islamabad

Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

Islamabad

Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

Islamabad

NIH issues advisory to prevent primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

Islamabad

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

Islamabad

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: Health experts

1 of 3,734

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More