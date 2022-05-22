New inflation wave to hit masses in weeks, warn experts

ISLAMABAD – Despite federal government is not increasing oil and electricity prices, inflation might still increase in the weeks to come mainly due to currency depreciation and higher food prices in international market.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation had already hit a two-year high of 13.37 percent in April 2022. Food cost was the main contributors to the hike in inflation. The inflation has remained in double digits for six consecutive months. Meanwhile, economic experts believed that recent currency depreciation might unleash new inflation wave in the country in next few weeks. The currency is under pressure from last several days. Rupee has depreciated by over 7 percent or Rs13 percent since May 10 this year. US dollar was traded at Rs 188.66 on May 10, which has now gone beyond Rs201 benchmark in open market.

“Yes, it is expected that inflation might increase in the days to come due to currency depreciation as well as increase in food commodities’ prices,” said an economist, working in government’s Economic Advisory Council. He further said that commodities like wheat flour, rice, chicken and others are showing increase, which would push the inflation rate on the higher side. He feared that inflation would get out of control if the government increases oil and electricity prices on the direction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

CPI-based inflation already hit two-year high of 13.37pc in last month

Inflation has already gone beyond initial estimates of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to be 9-11 percent by the end of this fiscal year. Inflation rate in ten months (July to April) of the current fiscal year has recorded at 11.04 percent as against 8.62 percent in the same period of the previous year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that inflation rate in double digits at 11.2 percent for the year 2022 against 8.9 percent in 2021. Meanwhile, it has projected consumer prices for the end of period of 2023 at 10.5 percent.

Inflation is on the higher sides despite the federal government is not increasing oil and electricity prices since March this year despite massive hike in prices in international market. The government is not enhancing the petroleum products prices in order to protect masses from inflationary wave, which is already on the higher side. Inflation measured through the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) has recorded an increase in last two weeks mainly due to the hike in food commodities prices.