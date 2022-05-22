No-confidence motion against Bizenjo, not in interest of province: Asadullah

QUETTA – Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Mir Asadullah Baloch on Saturday said that President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal Khan has filed the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at wrong time as the provincial government was going to present the budget within a month.

Says 18 members of BAP are with Chief Minister and he would complete his tenure

He said, in a statement, Jam Sahib had no required numbers to remove Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo from the seat of chief minister. Asad Baloch said 18 members of BAP are with the chief minister and he would complete his tenure. He said those who deviate from the party decision may get show-cause notice adding that the no-confidence motion had been submitted with an aim to get benefits in the budget. Baloch said 14 MPAs of his party had nominated Mir Qudus Bizenjo as their parliamentary leader in Balochistan.