No-confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi refiled: Rana Mashood

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Assembly member Rana Mashood has said that the no-trust motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly has been re-submitted , Dunya News reported on Sunday.

Talking to the presser in Lahore, Rana said that PML-N and allies will not allow Pervaiz Elahi to play with the constitution and conspiratorial elements do not want stability in Pakistan.

He further said that it has always been a parliamentary tradition that the first meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is hold but they did not hold the session which was a dishonest step. Pervaiz Elahi has lost his constitutional legitimacy, Rana Said.

Rana Mashhood also said that Punjab CM along with his cabinet will also take oath in few days.

