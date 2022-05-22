Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary strategic ties based on mutual respect: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “We mark this day as a historic day.” The minister said the Pak-China relationship has not only brought economic and human development in Pakistan but also contributed to bringing regional prosperity. She said China withstood us through thick and thin and it helped the interests of Pakistan at all the forums across the world. She said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a historic strategic partnership example.

Referring to the recent terror incident in Karachi in which three Chinese nationals were killed, the minister said, “We will bring the culprits to justice.”

She said the entire security infrastructure is being monitored by the Prime Minister himself. The minister said the CPEC projects will be expedited.

The information minister, who visited the embassy on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, read out his message on the occasion.

In her remarks, Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue said China and Pakistan are close neighbours, connected by mountains and rivers and the two countries have a shared future. She said under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, the China-Pakistan relations have continued to grow. She said China always regards its ties with Pakistan as a priority.

The Chinese Charge d’ Affaires said, “We firmly support Pakistan in defending national sovereignty and dignity, maintaining unity and achieving stability, development and prosperity.” She said we will implement the consensus reached by the leadership of our two countries to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology, culture and education and help Pakistan to speed up industrialization.

Referring to the recent terrorist attack near the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, the Chinese diplomat said any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation is doomed to fail. She said the Confucius Institute will continue to teach Chinese to Pakistani students through various means. She said hearts of our two peoples will become closer. To celebrate 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Information Minister, the Chinese Charge d’ Affaires and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid cut the cake. The Minister also recorded her impressions in the visitors’ book.