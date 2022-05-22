News Desk

Pakistan, China FMs discuss matters of mutual interest

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou on Sunday.

According to details, both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, during a press briefing in Beijing, said China hopes to use Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit as an opportunity to carry on with the traditional friendship with Pakistan, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and further deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

The minister left for the two-day visit to the neighboring country on Saturday which is the first in-person high-level interaction between the two countries since the establishment of the coalition government in April.

