Pakistan logs another 76 coronavirus case, no fatality

Pakistan has posted another 76 coronavirus cases and no fatality during the last 24 hours (Saturday), showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Sunday morning.

As per the latest NIH data, the death toll remained the same at 30,379, whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,529,727 after adding the fresh 76 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 14,308 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio rose to 0.53 percent from 0.37 percent a day earlier. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 79.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), another 62 people recovered from the Covid-19 and the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,496,054. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 3,294.

As many as 577,288 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 506,893 in Punjab, 219,638 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,338 in Islamabad, 35,496 in Balochistan, 43,326 in Azad Kashmir and 11,748 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 13,564 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,106 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,024 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.