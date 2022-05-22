PCJCCI to set up online Pak-China tech gateway

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wang Zihai has pledged that after the successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal, an online Pakistan-China Technology Gateway will be established soon, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

Speaking at a think-tank session held at the PCJCCI premises in Beijing, he maintained that technological advancement for human resource development is the prime agenda of PCJCCI.

“After the successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal, we are keen to establish an online Pakistan-China Technology Gateway,” he informed.

Wang Zihai elaborated that this project would be initiated with collaboration with China, and the purpose for this project would be primarily the transfer of redundant technology from China.

He promised to spur the pace of technological advancement in Pakistan through Chinese cooperation.

On the occasion, Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, said that the acquisition of appropriate technology from China in the field of renewable energy and alternative sources of energy such as solar, nanotechnology, wind power and run of the river power plants were also included on priority.

Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI, mentioned that PCJCCI was planning to establish state-of-the-art Chinese information and material center that would be executed in two phases.

“The first phase involves formation of display center and the second phase involves the transfer of production facility from China to Pakistan,” he added.