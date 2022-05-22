News Desk

People reel under shocks from outages as power shortfall touches 5,349 MW

The electricity shortfall in the country has touched 5,349 MW.

The total power generation in the country is 19,210 MW, whereas, the total demand for electricity in the country is 26,049 MW, according to the sources in the power division.

It is also learnt from the sources in the power division that 4,940 MW of electricity is being generated in the country from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,176 MW of electricity.

The total electricity production of private sector power plants is 9,858 MW; the wind power plants generate 689 MW of electricity; while the solar plants generate 116 MW of electricity.

The bagasse-based power plants generate 156 MW of electricity while 2,276 MW of power is being generated through nuclear fuel.

On the other hand, people are facing a great deal of inconvenience due to prolonged power outages in the country. It is learnt that power loadshedding of 10 hours is being carried out in various areas of the country.

