News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi says opponents cannot disturb PA session

Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi condemning the arrest of DG Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday alleged that raids have exposed a “fascist action” of the government.

“The arrest of an assembly official and raids is proof that the government is panicked. The face of the Sharifs is being exposed before the nation,” Elahi said.

He said that the government is revealing new tactics after violating the sanctity of Parliament, as he referred to the Punjab Assembly ruckus during the election for the chief minister. The government is taking unconstitutional steps, he added.

Despite the security situation around the PA, the speaker urged the MPAs to reach the assembly by 12.

“The assembly will surely meet today. Let’s see who stops the elected MPAs from entering the assembly,” Elahi said, adding that they will face the government’s fascism firmly.

He said that all MPAs will attend the session as no one can stop the elected representatives from going to the assembly.

Meanwhile, police have taken control of Punjab Assembly building and personnel have been deployed at all entrances of the house ahead of Sunday’s session.

The MPAs have been reportedly barred from entering the assembly building.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Every action being taken at behest of Shehbaz: Parvez Elahi

National

Train crushes 10-year-old in Chak Jhumra

National

Pakistan, China FMs discuss matters of mutual interest

Islamabad

People reel under shocks from outages as power shortfall touches 5,349 MW

Islamabad

Pakistan logs another 76 coronavirus case, no fatality

National

PTI core committee’s session summoned today

National

Will bury Imran Khan’s politics forever, says Fazal-ur-Rehman

Lahore

Police take control of Punjab Assembly building

Headlines

PM Shehbaz, Asif Zardari agree to get Pakistan out of economic troubles

National

Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary strategic ties based on mutual respect: Marriyum

1 of 8,248

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More