News Desk

PM, Asif Zardari discuss country’s political and economic situation

Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

Paying tribute to the steps taken by the present government for the welfare of the people, the coalition parties also expressed full confidence in the government.

Both the leaders agreed to get the country out of the troubled economic condition through mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by senior government ministers, PML-N leaders, and PPP leaders.

