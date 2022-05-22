News Desk

PM expresses resolve to take Pak-China cooperation to new heights

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, the governments and the peoples of the two countries on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. In his message on the occasion, he said China and Pakistan are the names of two brothers. The Prime Minister said the leadership and peoples of the two countries have nurtured this evergreen tree of friendship over the past 71 years. The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to all the leaders of both the countries, who made efforts to transform this unmatched friendship into Cooperative Strategic Partnership and the Iron Brothers relationship.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

Islamabad

Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

Islamabad

Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

Islamabad

NIH issues advisory to prevent primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

Islamabad

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

Islamabad

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: Health experts

1 of 8,721

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More