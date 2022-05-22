PM expresses resolve to take Pak-China cooperation to new heights

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, the governments and the peoples of the two countries on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. In his message on the occasion, he said China and Pakistan are the names of two brothers. The Prime Minister said the leadership and peoples of the two countries have nurtured this evergreen tree of friendship over the past 71 years. The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to all the leaders of both the countries, who made efforts to transform this unmatched friendship into Cooperative Strategic Partnership and the Iron Brothers relationship.