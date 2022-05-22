News Desk

PML-N, allies unanimously pass resolution expressing confidence in Punjab CM

A joint parliamentary session of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution of confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz , Dunya News reported.

The session chaired by Punjab CM strongly condemned the undemocratic measures taken to stop the development of the province and obstruct the government from fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

During the meeting, PML-N leader Rana Mashood also presented a no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi which was passed unanimously while the meeting also expressed regret over non-compliance with the seven-day period stipulated in the constitution for the no-confidence motion.

The PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar while talking to the presser said that a unconstitutional session summoned on holiday and unfortunately Punjab Assembly is handed over to thugs of Gujrat adding that they have also closed all avenues of entry into the assembly.

On the other hand, Punjab CM was also called on with Jehangir Tarin group and discussed over recent Election Commission of Pakistan decision to de-seat the dissident members of PTI.

