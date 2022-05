The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dissident member Punjab Assembly Faisal Khan Niazi has submitted his resignation to the Punjab Assembly speaker on Sunday.

Faisal Niazi said that he was resigning with joy and conscience and now he has nothing to do with PML-N politics.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the first resignation has come and more members of PML-N will also resign.