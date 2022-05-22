Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

ISLAMABAD – A heavy contingent of police attempted at carrying out a search operation around Bani Gala House, the residence of former premier Imran Khan, in the wee hours of Saturday, informed sources.

However, the well-equipped cops of Islamabad police had to leave the vicinity without carrying out any search operation after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers guarding PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence poured on roads.

There was also a rumour that police had reached Bani Gala to arrest Imran Khan. However, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad denied the fact saying it was a technical sweeping of the route of former premier.

According to sources, a heavy contingent of police, comprising Counter-Terrorism Department, Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Branch personnel reached Bani Gala to conduct a search operation.

The police faced a little resistance on part of the PTI workers who had camped up around Bani Gala to avoid possible arrest of Imran Khan.

As soon as the police reached, party workers guarding the residence came out of their tents and raised slogans against the government, said sources.

When contacted, IG Islamabad claimed that the search operation in Bani Gala is being launched due to security concerns, clarifying that the operation was not launched to arrest any PTI worker or former premier. “The news about arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan is totally wrong as the police are conducting technical sweeping of the route,” he said.

On the other hand, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur reached Bani Gala. Meanwhile, the police contingent left Bani Gala without carrying out any search operation.