Agencies

Police raid PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence

KARACHI – Police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan’s house in Karachi, in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
As per details, Karachi police in 10 to 15 mobiles reached MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence and investigated his family. No arrests were made.
Following police action, PTI leaders reached the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and submitted an application against the raid. Strongly condemning the police raid, former federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Sindh police have become a military wing of PPP.
He said police violated the ‘sanctity of the four walls’ by entering the residence of a public representative at midnight. The PTI leader warned that the Sindh government would be held accountable soon. Criticising the “imported” government, Zaidi said that the police should besiege the Chief Minister’s House if they wanted to arrest the culprits.
Referring to the rising crime rate in the city, the former minister said that the Sindh police have failed to detain the robbers and street criminals in the port city and on the other hand the force is harassing the noble citizens.

