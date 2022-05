Polling for second phase of LG elections underway in KP

Polling for second phase of local government elections is underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, elections are being held in six tehsils and twenty-six villages and neighborhood councils in Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Battagram, Upper Kohistan and Kolai Pallas.

Elections in these districts were postponed due to the death of contesting candidates or some other cause.