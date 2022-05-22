News Desk

PTI long march: CM Hamza summons meeting on law and order tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has convened an important meeting on law and order tomorrow [Monday] after the Islamabad long march date announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

Sources privy to development said, Punjab CM has also sought strategy from Punjab Police, Special Branch while Punjab Police has started preparing lists of PTI activists.

The sources further said that a briefing on the lists will be given in the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PAF facilitates Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft participating in Balochistan forest fire operation

National

Punjab govt to suspend mobile phone service at 350 places across Punjab

Headlines

Imran Khan says he’ll lead Azadi March tomorrow

National

Punjab, Sindh impose section 144

Headlines

Federal govt decides to stop PTI’s Azadi March

National

Sheikh Rashid likely to be detained or placed under house arrest

National

Crackdown on PTI leaders to push country into anarchy, warns Imran Khan

National

Section 144 imposed in Sindh for 30 days

National

Govt starts sealing Lahore entry, exit points ahead of PTI long march

National

Pakistan reports 62 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 of 8,231

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More