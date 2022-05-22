PTI long march: CM Hamza summons meeting on law and order tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has convened an important meeting on law and order tomorrow [Monday] after the Islamabad long march date announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

Sources privy to development said, Punjab CM has also sought strategy from Punjab Police, Special Branch while Punjab Police has started preparing lists of PTI activists.

The sources further said that a briefing on the lists will be given in the meeting.