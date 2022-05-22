Rana Sanaullah expresses desire to arrest Imran Khan

The Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that it’s his desire that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan gets arrested.

Talking to reporters in Model Town, the Interior Minister said that I want Imran Khan to be kept in the same cell where I was kept. Rana Sanaullah added that staying in jail for three days will be a lesson for the PTI leader.

Further talking about it, he explained that the country currently has a coalition government, such decisions cannot be made without the leaders of the coalition parties.

Please pray for Imran Khan’s arrest, said Rana Sanaullah.