Relief operation in Dera Bugti continues

QUETTA – Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Civil Administration are carrying out relief activities in Pirkoh and adjoining area of Dera Bugti. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, medical assistance has been provided to 3,625 patients under the supervision of doctors and paramedics. 929 patients have been treated for cholera while the rest were treated for other diseases. Whereas, more than 300 lab tests were performed in the last 24 hours, the press release stated. Moreover, about 126 water powers are working to provide clean drinking water to the local population and during last 24 hours 610,000 liters of water were distributed in 54 affected villages. Medical teams of Balochistan Health Department, FC and Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) are continuously working in the area in order to control cholera and other diseases in the area, the press release added. A team of Pakistan Army’s Engineers has also arrived to review the feasibility of PSDP’s water supply scheme projects.