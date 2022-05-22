Rice exports increase 17.21pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD-Rice exports from the country during 10 months of current financial year witnessed about 17.21% increase as compared to corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April, 2021-22, 4,044,269 metric tons of rice valuing $2.051 billion was exported as against the exports of 3.190,559 metric tons worth $1.750 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, basmati rice exports from the country during the period under review also grew by 22.12% and other rice by 15.44% respectively as 532,407 metric tons of basmati rice valuing 574.220 million was exported as compared to exports of 508,691 metric tons worth $470.195 million of same period of last year. In last 10 months of current fiscal year, country earned $1.477 billion by exporting about 3,411,862 metric tons of rice other then basmati as against the exports of 2,681,868 metric tons worth of $1.279 billion of same period last year. On month on month basis, rice exports from the country grew by 36.94% in April, 2022 as 461.513 metric tons of rice valuing $511.806 million was exported as against 307,546 metric tons worth of $189.616 million of same month of last year.