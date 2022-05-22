Our Staff Reporter

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, visited the UAE Consulate in Karachi and conveyed their condolences to the Consul General of the UAE, Mr Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi, over the sad demise of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and prayed for the departed soul.
The ministers conveyed the deepest sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Government of Sindh and the people of the province to the UAE Consul General. They added that the people of Sindh were deeply saddened over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa who always remained helping hand and supported the people of Pakistan in every difficult hour. Memon and Shah said that the services rendered by Sheikh Khalifa to the people of Pakistan were unforgettable.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

Islamabad

Police fail in carrying out search operation around Bani Gala House

Islamabad

Barrister Fahad Malik’s mother appeals SC to take suo motu on his murder

Islamabad

NIH issues advisory to prevent primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 accused in different cases

Islamabad

ITP take action against high beam lights, LEDs

Islamabad

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: Health experts

Karachi

30 km of roads to be constructed, rehabilitated in Tando Allahyar, says Minister

1 of 969

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More