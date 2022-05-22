Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, visited the UAE Consulate in Karachi and conveyed their condolences to the Consul General of the UAE, Mr Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi, over the sad demise of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and prayed for the departed soul.

The ministers conveyed the deepest sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Government of Sindh and the people of the province to the UAE Consul General. They added that the people of Sindh were deeply saddened over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa who always remained helping hand and supported the people of Pakistan in every difficult hour. Memon and Shah said that the services rendered by Sheikh Khalifa to the people of Pakistan were unforgettable.