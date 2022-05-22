Shireen Mazari arrested, released on IHC order after 10-hour detention

ISLAMABAD – A police team of Kohsar police had taken into custody PTI stalwart and former Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari from outside her house located at E-7 on Saturday in a case related to encroachment of land in district Rajanpur. The police team, assisted by lady constables, later handed her over to investigators of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab (Rajanpur), who drove the accused ex-Minister to Lahore for further investigation. The arrest of the former federal minister sparked an unrest in the whole country with all the big wigs of PTI rushing to police station Kohsar and staging a protest against the government for arresting Dr Shireen Mazari. Imaan Mazari, the daughter of PTI leader, in a tweet said that the cops of the capital police had beaten up and arrested her from home. In a late night development Dr Shireen Mazari was released on the orders of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Chief Justice also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

However, a spokesman to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad denied manhandling allegations and said that Dr Shireen Mazari was not manhandled as claimed made by her daughter.

“Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police officers as per law on the request of the Anti-Corruption Department. News of any mishandling is baseless,” the spokesman tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mian Hamza Shehbaz ordered the immediate release of ex-federal minister and senior PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari, a few hours after Punjab’s anti-corruption department had taken her to Lahore from Islamabad.

It may be noted that ACE Punjab had filed a case 5/22 under PCA 5-2-47 and 409 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against PTI senior leader Dr Shireen Mazari on letter of Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur.

According to the contents of the FIR, Dr Shireen Mazari is accused of encroaching on land.

According to details, a police team of Kohsar police, assisted by lady cops and investigators of ACE Punjab, took Dr Shireen Mazari into custody when she was entering her house in a car at E-7.

Though the PTI leader showed resistance, the lady cops pushed her out from the car and dragged to a police mobile van.

The police team shifted Dr Shireen Mazari to Police Station Kohsar from where the investigators of ACE Punjab shifted her to Lahore for further investigation.

Soon after the arrest of the former federal minister, her daughter Imaan Mazari alerted the party leaders.

On this occasion, PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bukhari, Shibli Faraz and others rushed to the police station to register their protest.

SDPO Syed Sajjad Bukhari and SHO PS Kohsar SI Sultan Tipu shared with the PTI leaders that police had taken her into custody on formal request of ACE Punjab in connection with a case registered in Rajanpur on charges of encroaching a piece of land.

The police officers also apprised the PTI leaders that the investigators of ACE Punjab had formally made their entry in police record.

Outside the police station, some enraged protestors of PTI kept chanting slogans against PML-N leaders and in favour of Dr Shireen Mazari.

Imaan Mazari, the daughter of detained PTI leader, while talking to media men outside the police station, said that her mother was forcefully kidnapped outside her house. “She was kidnapped, and I would not say she was arrested,” said Imaan, adding, that police inform you prior on what charges you are being arrested.

“I don’t know where my mother is. She has been forcefully disappeared by the government because they think women are soft targets,” she added.

Imman Mazari was of the view that she would not spare anyone if anything happens to her mother Dr Shireen Mazari.