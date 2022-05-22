Tarar lambasts Imran Khan for his misogynistic remarks about Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – The PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar has lambasted PTI Chief Imran Khan over his misogynistic comments against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during his Multan address. He was talking to the media along PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan in Lahore on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, Malik Ahmed Khan clarified that Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police personnel and allegations of violence against her during arrest are baseless.