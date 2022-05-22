Agencies

Three die, 20 injured as bus overturns near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR – Three people were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident near Shikarpur on Saturday. According to police, a bus going to Thal Town from Karachi overturned on Mehran National Highway near Shikarpur. As a result, three people were killed and 20 others, including women and children, injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to a local hospital. Those died were Abid Nonari, Barkat Nonari and one other person. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the houses of victims. The police have lodged a report and started a probe into the incident.

