News Desk

Will bury Imran Khan’s politics forever, says Fazal-ur-Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday while criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson said the noise of foreign conspiracy is just a drama. We will bury Imran Khan’s politics forever.

Addressing the Taqadus-e-Haram-e-Nabwi Conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said that when the Jews attacked Masjid-e-Aqsa, at that time we had held an exemplary conference in Karachi. We told the Jews that the Palestinians were not alone.

Imran Khan’s government tried hard to accept Israel, he said.

Fazal-ur-Rehman said that on what basis did the plane from Israel land in Pakistan in Imran Khan’s government? Imran was with Trump in getting the Arab countries to accept Israel. As a result of one of our conferences, to this day no one has dared to accept Israel, he added.

Referring to the Masjid Nabawi incident he further questioned that with what purpose did PTI leader Aneel Mussarat and Sahibzada Jahangir arrived in Madinah? They had come to make a commotion in Masjid Nabawi.

The JUI-F Chief termed Imran Khan ‘Agent of Jews’ and said that we will get you out of the politics of Pakistan.

