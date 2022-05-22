Zalmi demand PCB to host PSL8 matches in Peshawar

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi, one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, on Saturday launched ‘Kaun Banyga KP Ka Champion’ Program.

Speaking at a press conference at a local hotel in Peshawar, Peshawar Zalmi Director Cricket Operations Muhammad Akram along with Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad and Siraj, said: “Peshawar Zalmi is launching talent hunt for young cricketers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. Along ‘Talent Hunt Program’, Zalmi also decided to prepare pitches, providing cricket equipment and monthly stipend to young cricketers.”

M Akram further said: “Who will become the ‘champion of KP’ will bring out more hidden talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After August, trials will start across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after trials a tournament will be held for all the districts. Peshawar Zalmi will also hold overseas trials on the occasion. Details of which will be released in coming days.

“Overseas Zalmi team will also participate in ‘Kaun Banyga KP ka Champion’ program and Tournament. Peshawar Zalmi will also provide monthly stipends and cricket equipment to the best players of the tournament,” added the Zalmi Director.

In response to questions on the occasion, M Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi is eager to play PSL matches at their home ground Arbab Niaz Stadium. “Peshawar Zalmi has requested the PCB to host PSL matches in Peshawar and also asked authorities to complete the construction and renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium as soon as possible.”

On this occasion Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Salman Irshad and Muhammad Siraj said that they are very happy to be in Peshawar and eagerly waiting to play PSL Matches at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar. Later, Peshawar Zalmi management and players visited Arbab Niaz Stadium and also met young cricketers and gave cricket tips.