Abrar vows legal action against Karan Johar over ‘Nach Punjaban’ use

Pakistani singer turned politician Abrar-ul-Haq has decided to take legal action against Karan Johar after he has allegedly stolen Pakistani singer s hit song “Nach Punjaban” and used it in his upcoming film “Jugjugg Jeeyo”.

Taking to Twitter, Abrar said, “Song Nach Punjaban has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.”

In his previous tweet, the “Billo De Ghar” singer while tagging Bollywood director s production house said, ” I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

“Jugjugg Jeeyo” stars Anil Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neeti Singh and Manish Paul, is slated for release on June 24 this year.

This is not the first time that Pakistani singers have claimed their songs to be copied by Bollywood films and singers. Earlier, Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani claimed that her song “Boohey Barian” was copied by Indian singer Kanika Kapoor. While Hadiqa s allegations were later leveled by Kanika and she said that the song is “completely original”.

Pakistani Twitter users have also called out the Indian filmmaker Johar for copying the song. Earlier, Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal had also been under fire for copying Pakistani songs.