News Desk

Fawad claims permission granted for Islamabad sit-in

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Monday that permission has been granted for the Islamabad sit-in and Imran Khan will announce the next strategy in Islamabad on June 3

Speaking exclusively on Dunya News program  Nuqt-e-Nazar , Fawad said that PTI is not an extremist party, families, doctors and engineers come to their rallies.

The PTI leader also said that one faction of the government wants elections while the other wants elections to be held in December. The stock market has collapsed and this is not an economic crisis but a political crisis, Fawad added.

Earlier, in a press conference, the former Federal Minister for Information said that if we do not hold freedom march today, we are afraid that our freedom will be lost forever but we will not allow this to happen.

