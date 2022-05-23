News Desk

One killed, three injured in road accident in Khushab

A six-year-old girl was killed and three other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Khushab on Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the under-construction Joharabad Road near Wapda Colony where a motorcycle rickshaw hit a roadside tree due to over speeding, killing a six-year-old girl on the spot and injuring her father, mother and grandmother.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Joharabad.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

Islamabad

Islamabad admin refuses to allow PTI long march in capital

National

Training helicopter crashes in Mianwali

1 of 8,240

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More