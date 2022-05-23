One killed, three injured in road accident in Khushab

A six-year-old girl was killed and three other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Khushab on Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the under-construction Joharabad Road near Wapda Colony where a motorcycle rickshaw hit a roadside tree due to over speeding, killing a six-year-old girl on the spot and injuring her father, mother and grandmother.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Joharabad.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.