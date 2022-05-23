News Desk

PM directs CDA to put out fire at Margalla Hills, protect wildlife

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took notice of the eruption of fire at the Margalla Hills and directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other officials to immediately put out the blaze.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed that emergency steps should be taken to keep the citizens safe from fire.

The Prime Minister also asked the relevant institutions to seek help from disaster management authorities and take effective steps for protection of wildlife and trees.

