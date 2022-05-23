News Desk

PML-N cancels Okara rally due to incessant rain

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday has cancelled the Okara rally due to incessant rain, Dunya News reported.

Member National Assembly Riaz-ul-Haq Judge after the advice of party organization and local leadership has announced that the meeting organized by PML-N in Okara has been cancelled due to heavy storm.

It is pertinent to mention that the public gathering was to be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

Islamabad

Islamabad admin refuses to allow PTI long march in capital

National

Training helicopter crashes in Mianwali

1 of 8,240

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More