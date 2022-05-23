PML-N cancels Okara rally due to incessant rain

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday has cancelled the Okara rally due to incessant rain, Dunya News reported.

Member National Assembly Riaz-ul-Haq Judge after the advice of party organization and local leadership has announced that the meeting organized by PML-N in Okara has been cancelled due to heavy storm.

It is pertinent to mention that the public gathering was to be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.