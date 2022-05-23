PTI moves IHC against closure of roads, possible arrests ahead of long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against closure of main roads and possible arrests in the federal capital.

The PTI has filed a formal petition in the Islamabad High Court under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Asad Omar, secretary general of the party, said that the constitution of Pakistan gives the citizens the right to peaceful assembly, the constitution of Pakistan also gives the citizens the right to protest peacefully.

He said that the cowardly imported government wanted to trample on the constitution to save the sinking ship of power.

The PTI prayed the court to stop the city administration from sealing the roads and arresting people. The commissioner, deputy commissioner and Islamabad inspector general have been made party in the plea.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minnallah will take up the case on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the coalition government has taken measures to seal Red Zone with containers for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) Azadi March.

As per details, all routes to Red Zone will be sealed by Monday midnight while Margala Road will only be open. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered Interior Minister to share plan to prevent this march in the federal cabinet meeting. Important decisions regarding the march will also be discussed in the meeting.

Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah said that whatever will be discussed in the cabinet meeting, it will be implemented. “If the cabinet will decide to stop them, they will not be allowed to leave their houses,” adding, “people will be arrested if they will try to make any chaos.”

Attacking former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan is doing everything to damage the image of the country.

On the other hand, PTI has requested Islamabad administration for the permission of the sit-in on Srinagar Highway. In PTI’s application, they assured that peaceful protests will be held on May 25. They also requested the Islamabad administration to provide security for the protestors.

PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said that large amount of people will come to Islamabad on May 25. He added that Haqeeqi Azadi March will be held against the false government. “Rana Sanaullah is planning to do violence of peaceful protestors,” he said.

Former Education Minister further said that government has made lists of people for the arrests. He warned government not to make hurdles in their way.