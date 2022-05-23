News Desk

Rescue operation continues as Sherani fire gets out of control

Rescue operation in the Sherani sector of Sulaiman Range continues on Monday as the fire is getting out of control.

As per details, Sulaiman Range Alpine Meadows fire could not be extinguished after 13 days. Rescue workers are also facing difficulty in extinguishing the fire due to strong winds, said the secretary of forests.

“The fire has affected 35% area of the forest,” said the PDMA.

Along with PDMA, Pakistan Army and FC forces are also contributing in the rescue mission. Helicopters of Pakistan Army are also busy in firefighting against the forest fire.

