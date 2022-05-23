Senate condemns illegal detention of Yasin Malik by India

Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning illegal detention of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by Indian Government.

Senate started its session at Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday afternoon with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

At the out of the House offered fateha for the departed souls of those, martyred in various acts of terrorism in South Waziristan, Karachi and other parts of the country.

Newly elected senator from Sindh Nisar Khuhro took oath of his office.

The House expressing solidarity with Yasin Malik, strongly condemned the Indian Government, which is not providing the basic human rights to him.

The resolution moved by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, asked the world community and human rights organizations to pressurize the Indian government not to infringe basic human rights of Yasin Malik.

The House ordered to send copies of the resolution to the whole world.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the House Azam Nazeer Tarar said it is high time to send a message to the world community that Pakistani nation is united and stands behind the legal efforts of the Kashmiri leaders for their right to self-determination. The House passed four bills.

These bills included the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at 10:30 in the morning.