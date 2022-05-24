Staff Reporter

2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship

LAHORE    –  The Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) will organise the 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship from May 28 at Union Club Karachi. The event will be competed in different age group categories including men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, U-17 singles, U-15 singles, U-13 singles, U-11 singles, U-9 singles, U-7 singles and U-15 doubles. M Khalid Rehmani is the tournament director and referee while Qudsia Raja is assistant referee, Sarwar Hussain organizing secretary and Ishrat Zehra media coordinator while Eibad Sarwar, Farha Riaz, Erum Bukhari, Fouzia Falak, Raisa Ashfaq, Perween Akhter and Touqeer Hashmi are the members. The last date of entry is May 27 and the interested players can send the entries to M Khalid Rehmani at WhatsApp numbers 03003607209 or 03362094285.

