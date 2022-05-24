48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD – The price control magistrates have imposed Rs. 79,000 fine on 48 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that the magistrates inspected 765 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. They imposed fine on them and warned that profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.