Anthony Albanese is sworn in as Australia’s new PM

CANBERRA – Australia’s new centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took office Monday a few hours before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo. Albanese, who says Australia is willing to engage with the world on climate change, will join a summit Tuesday with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders, known as the Quad.

Albanese said he would meet one-on-one with each leader in Japan.

But he singled out the United States as Australia’s “most important partner” and noted that President Joe Biden called him the previous evening for a “fruitful” conversation.

The Tokyo talks will be “a good way to send a message to the world that there’s a new government in Australia”, Albanese said in his first news conference as prime minister.