Anti-polio campaign gets underway

peshawar – A five-day anti-polio campaign got underway in the provincial capital on Monday under the supervision of the district administration and would continue till May 27.

The campaign was formally launched by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, who administered polio drops to children here in Civil Dispensary Shaheen Muslim Town.

Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Naveed Khursheed and Faculty Incharge Dr Hamayun Butt other officials of the Health Department were also present on the occasion.

The DC especially visited the locality after persuading the refusing parents for administering polio drops to their children. Sharing details of the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner said that 866603 children would be administered polio drops during the campaign. He said that 2496 teams are busy in administering polio drops to the children. He said that maximum security measures have been taken for the purpose.

On the first day of the campaign, the administrative officers along with the teams of Health Department visited various localities and after successfully persuading the refusing parents administered polio drops to their children.

The DC has appealed to the parents to administer polio vaccines to their children to save them from permanent disability and extension of cooperation to polio teams to eradicate the polio virus from the district. He urged all segments of the society to play their due role in eradication of polio, which is possible only with joint efforts.