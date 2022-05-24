Our Staff Reporter

Anti-polio drive kicks off in  Attock

Attock    –    As many as 306176 children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the five days long Anti-polio campaign in Attock district.

CEO Health Attock Dr Jawad Elahi said this while inaugurating the said campaign by administering anti Polio drops to a child at Govt Girls High School People Colony Attock.   CEO Health Dr Jawad said to make this   campaign a success,   which will   continue till 27th May , 90 medical officers , 277 area Incharges will supervise this campaign while 143 mobile teams , 126  fix and 40 transit teams have been deputed to administer polio drops to children   . He said, a control room has also been established.  Dr Jawad urged parents and public to   cooperate to make this campaign a success. He said, during this campaign vitamin A drops will also be administered to the children.

