ATC shifts Nizam Jokhio murder case to sessions court

KARACHI    –   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday ordered shifting of the Nazim Jokhio murder case to a sessions court.

The court directed the investigation officer to present the murder case challan to the sessions court.

Earlier, the Nazim Jokhio murder case was transferred to the ATC on Feb 8 on the request of the aggrieved party, but after the change of the government in Centre, MNA Jam Kareem Jokhio, his brother MPA Jam Awais Jokhio and six others who had been nominated in the Jokhio murder were excluded from the case on April 13.

The investigation officer of the case, Siraj Lashari, submitted the challan to the anti-terrorism court. In the challan, Haider, Mairaj and Niaz were nominated as accused in the case. The judicial magistrate Malir had ordered to include anti-terrorism clauses in the case.

The family of Nazim Jokhio alleged that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim, aged 30, in Memon Goth area of Karachi to death in October 2021.

The MPA was fumed as Nazim tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards. When the foreign guests continued with their hunting, Nazim filmed them and uploaded the video on social media. After some days, Nazim was abducted and his tortured body was found in the farmhouse of MPA Jam Awais in Murad Goth, Malir in November 2021. There were bruises and abrasions on his body.

Police registered a murder case against MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others. They detained Awais but Jam Kareem left the country and flew to Dubai. Police nominated detained MPA and four others as accused in their charge sheet and shown MNA Jam Kareem as an absconding suspect in the case. However, Jam Kareem later returned to the country.

