Bismah, Athapaththu eye T20I series win

LAHORE – After three days of intense practice and preparations at the Southend Club, Karachi, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are ready for action with the first of the three T20Is set to be played today (Tuesday).

Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan and Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka are eager to showcase their talent, skill and temperament in the shortest format of the game. All three matches will be played at the Southend Club which is in close proximity to Karachi’s Sea View Beach. The weather is expected to stay hot and humid but the Karachi sea breeze is expected to make the conditions better for the two teams with the T20Is set to start at 2pm local time.

The series will be broadcast live on PTV Sports. Today’s match will be the first T20I between the two sides in Pakistan. In the current ICC Women’s T2oI Rankings, Pakistan are placed at seventh, one place ahead of Sri Lanka. In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, spinner Anam Amin and pacer Diana Baig represent Pakistan in the top ten. Athapaththu is ranked eight amongst the batters and occupies the seventh spot in the all-rounders’ rankings while Nida Dar is placed ninth.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are looking forward to an exciting series with Sri Lanka. After the World Cup we will start afresh with an aim of winning both T20I and ODI series. We have a packed schedule this year and this series will help us prepare for the challenges ahead especially the Commonwealth Games. We have an exciting squad in place for both formats (T20 and ODIs). The hot weather will be a challenge but as professional players we would endeavour to overcome the challenge.”

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu: “We are excited to play a strong Pakistan team in its backyard. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always enjoyed friendly relations and I am confident the series will be played in good spirit. The weather is hot and humid and it will test us but at the same time it will provide us an opportunity of testing our skills in challenging conditions. We have a good balance of senior and junior players and we feel we can do well on the tour.”