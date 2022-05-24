Cabinet to review Saturday’s weekly off issue today

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet will review weekly off on Saturday for government employees in its meeting today (Tuesday), which was earlier abolished by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the sources, the federal government has in principle decided to restore weekly off on Saturday but the decision will be approved by a meeting of the cabinet presided over by PM Shehbaz today.

Shehbaz Sharif, soon after becoming the premier had directed that government offices would remain open on Saturday, a decision later approved by the cabinet and notified by the Establishment Division.

However, the decision was faced with severe resistance as majority of people were against it. Subsequently, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) could not sustain the pressure of commercial banks and it was the first one to take back its notification of six days working that was issued while following the decision of the federal government.

Sources inside the Establishment Division informed that earlier a summary proposing two timings to observe in government offices was forwarded to the Prime Minister Office at the end of Ramadan.

According to details, the Establishment Division had proposed 8:30am to 4:30pm for office hours if the government would work five days in a week with two public holidays on Saturday and Sunday. On the other side, if government will decide to continue to work six days in a week by abolishing holiday of Saturday then the office hours are proposed 8:00am to 3:00pm but in that case offices will remain open for half day on Fridays and would work till 1:00pm only.