CDA to take NDMA’s aerial support to control fire in Margalla hills

ISLAMABAD – The city managers have decided to take aerial support from the National Disaster Management Authority in case of a major fire incident in future, where it is impossible for humans to reach. A special meeting was held at the CDA headquarters on Monday under the chairmanship of the Capital Development Authority chairman regarding repeated fire incidents in the forests of Margalla Hills.

The high-ups of relevant departments including Wildlife Management Board chairman, deputy commissioner Islamabad, member Environment, DG Environment and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The CDA chief reviewed in detail the current situation in the Margalla Hills and took a briefing on the fire management plan. On this occasion, he issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments that an operation should be started on an emergency basis for effective prevention of fire. During the briefing, he was further informed that the additional personnel have been deployed in the areas of Monal, Bhara Kahu and other areas of Loh Dandy to further improve the response time to fire incidents.

The Chairman CDA has maintained that it is very difficult to stop fires in forests and mountains, and on several occasions, it has become almost impossible for humans to reach the places. He directed the participants that NDMA must be taken on board and its air support be called where needed to avoid losses to the forests.

He said mountains and forests are the beauty of Islamabad and their protection is one of the top priorities of CDA and all possible steps will be taken to maintain this beauty.