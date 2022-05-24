Our Staff Reporter

Ch Shujat asks Moody to refrain from cruel actions against Kashmiri leaders

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain had a telephonic conversation with Mishal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, leader of Kashmiri Liberation Front (KLF) and sought details about Yasin Malik. Ch Shujat Hussain said that a baseless case was being tried against the great Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. In this case he is not even being given access to a lawyer which is highly reprehensible, he added. He said that it would not be correct to call the trial of Yasin Malik a judicial murder, but it should be considered as a plan of direct killing.

Calls for immediate release of  Yasin Malik

“The incidents narrated by his wife were based on facts. Yasin Malik has been bravely fighting India’s atrocities for the last 30 years. This is a moment of reflection not only for Muslims but for all humanity. Yasin Malik has the support of not only Pakistani and Kashmiri but also Muslims all over the world”, he observed.

Ch Shujat said that the Modi government should refrain from cruel actions against Kashmiri leaders.

“These tactics cannot suppress the spirit of independence of Kashmiris; God willing, Kashmiris will continue to achieve their independence”, he remarked. Ch Shujat Hussain demanded that Yasin Malik should be released immediately.

 

