Staff Reporter

CM, Wasey agree to make coordinated efforts to extinguish fire in Sherani forest

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday called on Federal minister for Housing and Works and Jamiat ul Ulema e Islam (JUI) provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence.  Parliamentarians including, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Noor Muhammad Dumar, Malik Sikandar Advocate, and Younas Aziz Zehri were also present on the occasion. Handout issued by the Press Secretary to CM Balochistan said that the CM discussed the ongoing operation to put out Sherani forest fire with the federal minister who was nominated by the PM Shehbaz Sharif as his special representative for updating him about the efforts taken to douse the inferno.  The official handout mentioned that the CM Bezinjo and Maulana Abdul Wasey agreed to make coordinated efforts to extinguish the fire in the Sherani forest.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Water shortage worsens for provinces

Business

Gold price surges by Rs1950 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds 48 paisas against dollar

Business

SheMeansBusiness supporting women entrepreneurs: Beth Ann Lim

Business

Otto Kurzendorfer appointed as GM of Islamabad Serena Hotel

Islamabad

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance cooperation

National

KMU Academic Council holds 25th meeting

Islamabad

US announces expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

German Special Rep meets Religious Minister

National

IUB organises First Int’l Conference on Emerging Trends in Physics 2022

1 of 1,002

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More